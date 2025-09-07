ADC To APC: Resorting To Violence, Intimidation Shows Failure

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of resorting to violence and intimidation of opposition parties, describing it as a clear admission of failure.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, ADC condemned the invasion of a church in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State on Saturday, where its leaders and members had gathered for a peaceful meeting.

“This attack on a church premises is a profound act of desecration by a jittery ruling party who would stop at nothing to silence opposition voices in the country,” the statement read.

ADC noted that the attack is consistent with what it called the “growing authoritarian temper” of the APC, warning that such acts could worsen as the ruling party becomes increasingly uneasy over the rising popularity of the opposition ahead of the 2027 general election.

“With this attack on a church, no one can predict how far this APC under President Tinubu is willing to go in its desperate quest to hold on to power at all costs,” it added.

The party recalled a pattern of alleged intimidation by the APC, citing warnings to ADC leaders in Edo State, harassment in Kogi, the closure of a private radio station in Niger, attacks on peaceful meetings in Kaduna, and assaults on ADC convoys in Kebbi.

“Now, APC-sponsored thugs have gone so far as attacking a church premises. If churches and other places of worship are no longer regarded as inviolable by APC goons, how then does the party intend to prove to the world that it is not indeed a terrorist organisation? After all, attacking places of worship is what terrorists do,” the ADC stated.

The opposition party stressed that dissent and opposition are the hallmarks of democracy and condemned what it described as APC’s “total intolerance” under President Bola Tinubu.

Calling on the Nigeria Police to demonstrate impartiality, ADC demanded justice for the Lagos attack and similar incidents across other states.

“The perpetrators of these shameful acts must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted. Nigerians are watching, and the credibility of our institutions is on trial before the whole world,” the party warned.

ADC assured its supporters that it would continue to engage Nigerians peacefully, constructively, and courageously but vowed not to tolerate further attacks on its members.

“This must stop. And it must stop now,” it declared.