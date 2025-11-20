ADC To APC: Blaming Trump For Rising Insecurity Is Abdication Of Responsibility

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned comments attributed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, blaming recent terrorist attacks in Kebbi and Kwara States on remarks made by United States President Donald Trump, describing the claim as an abdication of responsibility.

In a statement, ADC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi called the assertion “an amateurish deflection” and a clear indication that the Bola Tinubu-led government is overwhelmed by the country’s security challenges and lacks a clear strategy to address them.

“We find it appalling that the APC-led Federal Government now claims its security failures are caused by a tweet from the President of another country,” the party said.

ADC noted that Nigerians have endured horrific massacres, mass abductions, and attacks on schools and places of worship for years under APC rule. The situation, the party argued, has worsened under the current administration as bandits and terrorists grow increasingly emboldened by the government’s inaction.

“It is disingenuous to blame one tweet for the state of insecurity in Nigeria. Those committing these heinous acts were already encouraged by a government that consistently fails to act decisively. Even after nearly three years in office, the administration is still celebrating its electoral victory while the country is turned into a killing field,” the statement read.

ADC questioned how a government that prides itself on sovereignty could attribute the collapse of its security system to a foreign leader’s social media post. “Are we so vulnerable that a tweet from Washington can so easily destabilize our country?” the party asked.

The party also demanded that the government evaluate any potential threats posed by such statements and take appropriate mitigating measures, stressing that a serious government would act proactively rather than seek excuses after attacks occur.

“Nigerians are tired of this administration’s mentality and approach to insecurity. A government incapable of accepting responsibility cannot be trusted to find a solution. Nigeria is under siege not because of a social media post, but due to the domestic negligence and incompetence of the Tinubu-led APC government,” ADC concluded.