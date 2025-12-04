ADC: Tinubu Prioritising Re-Election Over Kidnapped Schoolchildren

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of prioritising his 2027 re-election over the rescue of more than 250 schoolchildren still in captivity in Niger State.

In a statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, condemned the distribution of branded vehicles to campaign agents under the guise of the “Renewed Hope Ambassadors” initiative, calling it a violation of the Electoral Act.

The ADC described Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration on security as a gimmick aimed at grabbing headlines, arguing that it has not led to substantive action to address ongoing kidnappings, insecurity, or the plight of affected communities.

“While ordinary citizens are being kidnapped, displaced, and killed, the president is handing out branded vehicles and building a partisan mobilisation structure,” the party said.

The ADC further noted that Tinubu is the first Nigerian president to declare a nationwide emergency on security while simultaneously launching a re-election campaign, calling it a misplaced priority and political opportunism.

The party urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process and called on President Tinubu to choose between public service and political ambition.

“Leadership in times of crisis demands focus, sacrifice, and moral clarity. Lavish convoys and early campaigns are not the answers to national trauma,” the statement concluded.