Discordant tones trailed the alleged endorsement of former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi by South-South leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the party’s ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Usani Uguru Usani, ADC National Vice Chairman (South-South) and Jackie Wayas, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, who is also from the zone, in separate statements, gave different accounts of what transpired at the zone’s consultative meeting.

Usani said at the meeting, after the former minister declared his intention to contest the ADC ticket for 2027 and solicited the support of his geopolitical base, a suggestion for a motion to uphold the request was made.

According to him, the regional leader, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, requested a general opinion on the issue.

“Ultimately, he called for a voice vote to respond to this appeal,” Usani recorded, adding that there was a loud affirmation with no objection.

“This applause was a pledge to support him, which can be interpreted as endorsement,” he said, stating, however, that “this development does not compel individual actions based on conviction.

“It does not also imply that support base for other aspirants within the zone is non-existent.”

But Ms Wayas explained that the meeting, which focused “on deepening unity and reinforcing the party’s structure across the region,” received notification from Amaechi of his intention to contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

“His declaration was presented as a consultative step with his geopolitical zone, reflecting respect for due process and party tradition,” she explained.

She warned that the consultation should not be misconstrued as endorsement, adding, “engagement does not amount to adoption.”

Wayas added that leaders from the zone were clear that the meeting’s purpose was to strengthen unity and consolidate the party’s base, not to confer support on any aspirant.

According to her, former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke, “reiterated the South-South chapter’s commitment to cohesion and strategic growth.

“He emphasised that the objective remains the stability, expansion, and success of the ADC as a political platform,” adding that the former governor encouraged members to remain aligned with the broader vision of building a formidable regional and national structure.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no candidate was endorsed at the meeting.

“At no point before, during, or after the gathering was any motion introduced, resolution passed, vote conducted, or consensus reached in support of any aspirant.

“Furthermore, suggestions that party elders acted outside established procedures are unfounded.

“Given the longstanding record of leaders such as John Odigie-Oyegun, whose career reflects a deep respect for due process and institutional order, such claims are highly implausible.

“It would be inconsistent with his legacy to undermine the democratic frameworks he has consistently upheld,” Wayas stated.

She assured ADC’s commitment to internal democracy, noting that the power to nominate and elect candidates rests with constitutionally recognised organs of the party and with its members, not with a handful of leaders at a zonal consultation.

“The meeting concluded with a shared resolve among South-South leaders to continue working together to build a stronger, more united ADC capable of advancing its vision both within the region and across the country,” the deputy scribe added.