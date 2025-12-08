ADC Threatens To Join Contractors, Pensioners’ Protests Over Debts, Allowances

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) yesterday expressed its readiness “to march in solidarity with” indigenous contractors and pensioners threatening protests over their unpaid entitlements.

The Federal Government is said to be owing the contractors over N500 bil- lion for completed projects. On the other hand, pensioners have threatened nationwide nude protests today to press home their demand for the payment of their outstanding pension increment arrears and palliative allowances.

The Coalition of Federal Pensioners of Nigeria said the protests would take place except the Federal Government pay the arrears of the N32,000 pension increment and the N25,000 palliative allowance approved in 2023.

In a statement, the ADC expressed concern over the plight of indigenous contractors and pensioners, condemning the government for the huge debts owed to he contractors and pensioners.

The opposition party said: “We also stand in strong solidarity with pensioners who are now threatening to march naked in protest if the Federal Government fails to pay what it owes them in long arrears of pensions.

“No serious government allows things to deteriorate to the point where citizens must resort to coffins and naked protests before they are taken seriously.

“But this only further confirms that the APC government is insensitive and does not care about the damage that their actions or inactions do to the country’s image, and more importantly, to the livelihood of ordinary citizens.

“What makes this even more troubling is that the same government responsible for this embarrassment keeps boasting about ‘meeting and surpassing revenue targets’. “If our national finances are truly as strong as the government claims, why are contractors still owed over N500 billion for completed projects?