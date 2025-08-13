ADC Suspends State Chairman, Secretary In Kebbi

The Kebbi State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has suspended the Chairman of the party, Engineer Sufiyanu Bala, his Deputy Junaidu Muhammed Mudi and the Secretary Hauwa’u Muhammed.

Addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the Publicity Secretary of the party, Jamilu Muhammed accused Sufiyanu led working committee of taking unilateral decisions, engaging in official activities without the approval of the excos.

He said, “We address you today to announce the immediate suspension of Sufiyanu Bala, his deputy and secretary Hauwa,u from the party with immediate effect”.

He alleged that, their leadership facilitated the domination of Abuja normadic politicians which the founding members are vehemently resisting, “we will not after tailoring the party to it’s present status allow Abuja politicians to dominate it”.

Muhammed noted that, the decision to suspend them was arrived at the extra ordinary meetings of stakeholders and genuine members of ADC Kebbi who have been loyal to the party long before the coming of Abuja impostors.

The party announced Abdulrazaq Abubakar Isah Iko as the interim Chairman, while Adamu Aliyu would serve as the state secretary pending new Congress.

Kebbi ADC warned the suspended members to stop parading themselves as members of the party and to stop public or personal engagement in the name of the party.

They condemned political gathering being held by the suspended members of the working committee saying campaign now contravenes electoral act, therefore not permitted by the party, while urging INEC and other relevant bodies to take action against violators of the law, they stated that other members of the party are still valid and active and will work with the new interim leadership in the state.