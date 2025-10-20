ADC Suspends South-South Chairman

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its National Vice Chairman (South-South), Dr Usani Usani, with immediate effect, over alleged violation of the party’s constitution and engaging in activities deemed detrimental to the unity and progress of the party.

New Telegraph reports that the decision to this effect was reached at a meeting of the Cross River State Working Committee (SWC) of the party in Calabar last week.

The SWC also called for the replacement of the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Ms Jackie Wayas as Deputy National Publicity Secretary, for lack of consultation with the state leadership before she was appointed

A statement by the ADC Cross River Publicity Secretary, Hon. James Otudor, in Abuja on Monday, faulted Usani’s recent conduct, which he alleged was inconsistent with the provisions of the party’s Constitution.

The statement noted the SWC deliberated on several petitions and reports that accused Usani of anti-party activities, insubordination to constituted authority, and other acts capable of undermining the image, cohesion, and electoral prospects of the ADC ahead of 2the 027 general elections.

The statement reads: “In accordance with the party’s constitution and disciplinary procedures, Dr Usani’s suspension will remain in effect pending the outcome of a formal investigation by the relevant party organs.”

The committee also raised issues regarding the appointment of Ms. Jackie Wayas as Deputy National Publicity Secretary, expressing dissatisfaction over what it described as a lack of consultation with the state leadership prior to her appointment.

It was observed that Ms Wayas has not engaged with the Cross River State leadership since assuming the role, and alleged that her current disposition and loyalty appear to be skewed against the unity and growth of the ADC in the state.

“Consequently, the SWC urged the National Leadership to review her appointment and replace her with a competent, credible, and media-savvy individual from Cross River State with a verifiable record of commitment to the ideals of the ADC.

“In addition, the Cross River ADC expressed concern over certain individuals under the Coalition Movement who publicly declared their intention to join the ADC but have yet to formalise their membership months after doing so.

“While acknowledging that party registration is a continuous process, the committee warned that the ADC will not tolerate dual membership or allow its platform to be used by individuals pursuing multiple partisan interests.

“It further noted that some coalition members who participated in ADC strategy meetings have since accepted caretaker or leadership positions in their former political parties.”

The statement directed all coalition leaders and intending members to complete their registration at their respective ward levels within seven days, ending Saturday, October 25, 2025, or risk exclusion from leadership and decision-making processes within the party.

Reaffirming its loyalty to the National Leadership, the ADC Cross River chapter assured members and supporters of its commitment to providing credible leadership and a people-centred alternative political direction for the state and the South-South region

“We urge all members to remain calm, law-abiding, and steadfast as the party’s internal mechanisms for discipline, justice, and accountability take their full course,” the statement maintained.