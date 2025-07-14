ADC Suspends Coalition Unveiling In Honour Of Late Buhari

As a mark of honour to the late President Muhammadu Buhari and in respect for the national mood of mourning, the Kogi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended the official unveiling of its coalition party in Lokoja.

The unveiling ceremony, scheduled to hold on Monday at the Kafas Multi-purpose Hall, Lokongoma Phase 2, Lokoja, had drawn a large crowd of supporters eager to witness the much-anticipated event. However, they were left disappointed after the suspension was announced.

Leaders of the coalition, upon arriving at the venue, explained that the decision to suspend the event was in solidarity with the national mourning of the former president. The crowd was subsequently dispersed peacefully.

Senator Tunde Ogbeha, the North Central leader and Kogi State Coordinator of the coalition, who represents the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the National Assembly, said the programme had been scheduled before news of President Buhari’s passing broke on Sunday.

He stated that, as a mark of honour and respect for the departed leader, all related activities would remain suspended. He further ordered both Islamic and Christian prayers to be offered for the peaceful repose of the late president’s soul, and prayed for strength for his family to bear the irreparable loss.

Also speaking at the event, Senator Nurudeen Abatemi paid glowing tribute to the late President Buhari, commending his unwavering dedication to national service.

He recalled Buhari’s emergence as Nigeria’s Military Head of State in 1984, his foray into partisan politics in 2003, and his eventual electoral victory in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.