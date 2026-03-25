ADC Suspends Chairman, Appoints Ex-Lawmaker As Replacement

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State has appointed a former lawmaker, Sola Ebiwonjumi, as its chairman following the suspension of the former occupier of the office, Mr. Wole Ademoyegun.

Addressing reporters at the NUJ Press Centre yesterday, the 18 local government chairmen of the party and leaders of the political parties that formed the coalition stated that the decision to appoint Ebiwonjumi was made in the interest of the majority of the members of the party.

#The leadership of the coalition including the leader of the Labour Party (LP), Prof Biodun Ambode, All Progressives Congress (APC), Omolúàbí, Femi Johnson, and Myson Nejo, Leader of the ADC aborigines said the four groups that formed the coalition are not comfortable with the way the party was being run and decided to rework the leadership of the party.