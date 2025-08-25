ADC Suspends Abia Chair Over Alleged Misconduct, Mismanagement

The Abia State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has suspended its chairman, Mr. Don-Norman Obinna, following allegations of high-handedness, misappropriation of party funds, and unauthorised sale of party property.

The decision was reached during a harmonisation and unification meeting held in Aba, which brought together party members and coalition partners.

According to reports, the suspension enjoyed overwhelming support from members present. Speaking with journalists, Mazi Okoroafor Kanu, former deputy chairman and now acting state chairman, said the action was taken to prevent the party from collapsing ahead of its 2027 political plans.

Kanu said: “He runs the party like his personal business, disregards the State Working Committee, and even sells the party’s vehicles without approval. “This suspension is to save the soul of ADC and reposition it as an inclusive platform for all Abians.”

The party also announced the formation of a three-man disciplinary committee, headed by Kalu Kalu, to investigate the allegations and submit its findings within two weeks. The outcome, they said, will determine Obinna’s fate.