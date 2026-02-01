The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has recorded another milestone in its youth mobilisation drive in the South-South region following the impactful participation of the party’s youth wing at the Delta Day Celebration held at the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Sunday Telegraph reports that the engagement was led by the ADC South-South Zonal Youth Leader, Dr Bright Honda, who coordinated a strong and vibrant delegation of ADC youths from Cross River State, drawn across local government areas and wards.

The event attracted thousands of students and young people. It was further strengthened by the presence of three other South-South Zonal Youth Leaders, reflecting unity, structure, and growing momentum within the ADC youth movement across the region.

Reacting to the outing, the ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, described the visit as strategic, timely, and impactful, noting that it underscores the party’s commitment to grassroots youth engagement.

“What Dr Bright Honda continues to do across the South-South region is commendable and deeply beneficial to our region,” Oboh said.

“He has demonstrated purposeful leadership by giving direction, confidence, and a sense of political belonging to our youths. His work is strengthening ADC’s foundation and positioning the party as the natural home for young people.”

According to Dr Honda, the UNICAL Delta Day engagement was memorable and successful, with many youths pledging to join the African Democratic Congress after interacting with the party’s leadership and message.

A significant highlight of the event was Dr Honda’s address, which earned him a standing ovation. In his speech, he spoke extensively about ADC ideology, youth sensitisation and mobilisation, and the importance of young people actively participating in politics as stakeholders today and leaders of tomorrow.

Commending the address, Oboh noted that the Zonal Youth Leader has consistently communicated ADC’s vision in a manner that resonates with young people.

“Dr Honda’s message reflects the core values of ADC— inclusiveness, participation, and shared responsibility. He has shown that youth leadership is about organisation, clarity of purpose, and consistent engagement,” she added.

Dr Honda also reiterated his commitment to touring all six states of the South-South zone as part of a deliberate agenda to project ADC as a credible, people-oriented, and youth-friendly alternative political party.

The President of the Students’ Association, Nadesstu at UNICAL, Doutimi O,. commended H.E. Deacon Ken Pela, former Delta State Labour Party governorship candidate and a leader in ADC Delta State, for his support for youth engagement.

He also praised the ADC for its warmth and inclusiveness, announcing his and his entire executive council’s interest in becoming bona fide members of the party.

In her concluding remarks, Oboh stated that the impact of the UNICAL engagement goes beyond a single event.

“What we are witnessing is the steady rise of a youth-driven movement across the South-South. With leaders like Dr Bright Honda at the forefront, ADC is building a future anchored on unity, opportunity, and genuine political inclusion,” she said.

The African Democratic Congress remains committed to empowering young people across the South-South region and providing a credible platform for their energy, ideas, and leadership potential.