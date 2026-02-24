ADC South-South Denies Edo Crisis Claims

The South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mabel Oboh, has reacted to what she described as “sensational reports circulating in some media outlets” over the Edo State leadership meeting of the party held in Benin City on Monday.

Recall that several leaders of the party, including former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie; one of the founders and financiers of the party in the state, Sunny Aguebor; and a national leader of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Douglas Iyike, among others, were reportedly shut out of a meeting scheduled to be held at the residence of the party’s National Leader and former governor of the state, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

Oboh, in a statement in Benin, noted that contrary to sensational reports circulating in some media outlets, the meeting held at the residence of John Odigie-Oyegun was conducted successfully and concluded peacefully and in an orderly manner.

According to her, “As the South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and as an eyewitness physically present from arrival to the conclusion of proceedings, I find it necessary to set the record straight regarding the leadership meeting held on Monday, February 23, at the residence of our respected national leader, John Odigie-Oyegun.

“What occurred was a brief, contained attempt by a small group of unidentified individuals to obstruct access to the entrance gate before the meeting commenced.

“Their actions were disruptive but short-lived, as security authorities were promptly contacted and the individuals vacated the area without escalation. At no point did the situation escalate into chaos, nor did it interfere with the substance of our deliberations.

“The meeting proceeded with full attendance of key national and state leaders, reflecting the seriousness and legitimacy of the gathering.

“Present at the meeting were the National Chief Whip, Festus Igbinoba; the National Legal Adviser, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; the Edo State Chairman, Kennedy Odion; and I, the Zonal Publicity Secretary, alongside other senior party stakeholders.

“After the meeting, Chief Whip Festus Igbinoba reaffirmed our collective resolve, stating, ‘The ADC remains focused and united. No distraction can derail the internal stability of our party in Edo State.’

“The National Legal Adviser, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor, was unequivocal in his clarification: ‘There was no legal or constitutional breach. The meeting was properly convened and successfully concluded.’

“Edo State Chairman Kennedy Odion further emphasised, ‘Our structure in Edo is intact. What occurred outside the gate did not affect the substance or success of our deliberations.’”

The South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary also added that the core purpose of the meeting was strategic, not reactionary.

“We discussed party consolidation across Edo State, grassroots mobilisation, structural strengthening at ward and local government levels, and coordination between the national and state leadership in response to current political developments. The discussions were forward-looking and constructive.

“It is important to emphasise that there is no factional divide within the ADC in Edo State. The presence and active participation of national officers alongside state executives clearly demonstrate alignment and institutional cohesion.

“His Excellency John Odigie-Oyegun continues to command respect as a guiding and stabilising figure within the party. Any suggestion to the contrary is speculative and politically motivated.

“For the sake of transparency, official records, minutes, and photographic evidence of the meeting are available in party documentation, confirming that the proceedings were orderly and successful. The brief attempt to create optics of instability failed.

“The ADC remains calm, united, and focused. No group, individual, or external pressure can halt the progress of a party determined to serve the people of Edo State and Nigeria at large,” she declared.