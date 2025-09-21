ADC Sokoto Chapter Reaffirms Faruk As State Chairman

The Sokoto State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has reaffirmed Alhaji Umar Muhammad Faruk as its authentic state chairman, rejecting the leadership claim of Bello Isiyaku.

Speaking at a press conference in Sokoto, the party’s state secretary, Alhaji Yusuf Abdulkadir Alkali, said the decision followed the outcome of the state congress, which upheld Faruk’s position and dismissed Isiyaku’s claim.

He explained that Umar Muhammad Faruk was appointed state chairman in September 2022 by the leadership of Ralph Nwosu during the ADC national convention held in Zaria. He recalled that Bello Isiyaku had earlier been suspended before Faruk’s appointment.

“I was privileged to attend the meeting convened by the National Coalition of our great party, ADC, in Sokoto to resolve the leadership tussle that arose from the 2023 general election. His (Isiyaku’s) governorship ambition under the ADC platform created the present crisis, which contravened Article 17(3) of our party’s constitution.

“This article recognizes Umar Muhammad Faruk as the legitimate chairman. I was in attendance, and the fact that the coalition elders convened such a meeting further validates his leadership,” Alkali stated.

He added that at the reconciliation meeting, 18 out of 25 state executives and 23 local government chairmen unanimously rejected Isiyaku’s leadership claim and threw their support behind Faruk.