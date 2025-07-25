The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Edo State has inaugurated a new committee tasked with overseeing the registration and revalidation of members across the state.

The initiative is aimed at expanding the party’s grassroots reach and consolidating support ahead of future political activities.

The newly formed committee is expected to work closely with the party’s state coalition and the existing executive structure to ensure a smooth and inclusive process.

Following a stakeholders’ meeting in Benin City, party chieftain Chief John Oyegun briefed journalists on the outcome of the gathering. He noted that part of the agenda included the formal reception of groups defecting from the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to the ADC.

“The membership registration and revalidation exercise is to ensure the message of the coalition gets to every corner of this state in cooperation with the incumbent executive,” Oyegun said.

He expressed confidence in the growing influence of the ADC in Edo State, stating, “I think the message has gotten home very largely. The entire state will convulse at the mentioning of the ADC.”

According to him, the newly constituted committee will collaborate with the state working committee in a way that ensures accessibility and participation by ordinary citizens.

Reflecting on past political missteps, Oyegun acknowledged previous shortcomings while expressing renewed determination. “The story of success in life does not matter how much you fall. You heard the apology made by Prof. Osunbor. We accept our failings. We removed a clueless government and I don’t have a word for what we replaced it with. We are back to the struggle. We know what we are doing and it will not fail,” he said.