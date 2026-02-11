ADC Set To Commence Nationwide Membership Registration

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced plans to commence its membership registration nationwide.

Spokesperson of the party, Abdullahi Bolaji said that the party will flag off the registration on Thursday, 12 February, 2026 at the Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will tomorrow, 12th February 2026, officially flag off its nationwide membership registration exercise, marking a significant milestone in the consolidation of our party structures and grassroots expansion efforts,” he said.

According to him, the registration marks an important step in strengthening the party’s structures and deepening its internal democracy.