New Telegraph

February 13, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. ADC Set To…

ADC Set To Commence Nationwide Membership Registration

Borno ADC Vows To Dislodge APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced plans to commence its membership registration nationwide.

Spokesperson of the party, Abdullahi Bolaji said that the party will flag off the registration on Thursday, 12 February, 2026 at the Barcelona Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja.

READ ALSO:

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) will tomorrow, 12th February 2026, officially flag off its nationwide membership registration exercise, marking a significant milestone in the consolidation of our party structures and grassroots expansion efforts,” he said.

According to him, the registration marks an important step in strengthening the party’s structures and deepening its internal democracy.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Transfer News: Salah Gives Agent Approval For Saudi Talks
Read Next

BamBam Reacts To Divorce Rumours With Teddy A