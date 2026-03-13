The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday filed a suit at the Federal High Court to prevent Senator Ireti Kingibe from presenting herself as a member of the party.

New Telegraph reports that the legal action follows the senator’s indefinite suspension by the Wuse Ward Executive Committee on Thursday, March 12.

The suit, which was filed by the party’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara, seeks a judicial declaration that the Wuse Ward Executive Committee has the authority to discipline and suspend party members within its jurisdiction.

The ADC also prayed that the court confirm that Kingibe’s suspension is still valid.

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The plaintiffs, Okezuo Godfrey Kanayo, Chairman of the ADC in Wuse Ward, and Isaiah Ojonugwa Samuel, the ward secretary, filed the case on behalf of the ward committee and themselves.

They are asking the court to declare that, while suspended, Kingibe cannot legally claim membership or present herself as a card-carrying member of the ADC.

The suit further requests that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) be barred from recognising Kingibe as a member at any level during her suspension, and it seeks validation of the ward committee’s decision to suspend the senator.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/539/2026, relies on Sections 6(6)(b) and 251 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Article 16 of the ADC Constitution, and the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.