ADC, SDP Accuse Kaduna Govt Of Plotting To Sabotage August 16 By-Elections

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kaduna have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state of planning to undermine the August 16 by-elections in the Chikun/ Kajuru federal constituency and the state constituencies of Sabon Gari and Zaria.

The opposition’s allegation is contained in a statement issued yesterday signed by Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, ADC national vicechairman (north-west); Elder Patrick Ambut, ADC Kaduna state chairman; and Nasiru Maikano, SDP Kaduna State Chairman.

The parties said the APC administration is “unelectable” and “not interested in free and fair elections”. They alleged that the ruling party is preparing to “sabotage the by-elections, distort the electoral process and steal the elections,” noting that the APC cannot win in a credible contest.

According to the statement, the ADC and SDP alleged that about 4,000 thugs have been recruited from within and outside Kaduna to intimidate citizens and opposition party agents at polling units and collation centres.

They also accused the state government of attempting to compromise officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with inducements, including allocations of plots of land.

“We are hereby notifying INEC and the security agencies of the unlawful and undemocratic actions, as well as the nefarious plans of the APC government of Kaduna State, and urging that it should be brought to order,” the statement reads.

The opposition parties called on INEC to guarantee neutrality by recalling and replacing any “compromised” staff ahead of the polls.

They also urged security agencies not to be complicit in attempts to violate the rights of citizens and to ensure the arrest and prosecution of anyone, including members of the coalition, who disrupt the polls.