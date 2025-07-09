ADC: Report Of My Rejection Of Southern Candidate Diversionary Tactic – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has denied the report that he rejected the calls for him to step down for a southern candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027.

Atiku in a statement by his media office, said the story is a malicious fabrication and “fiction cooked up in the propaganda kitchens” of President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) regime.

The former vice president stated that there was no such meeting, and he was never in attendance.

“It is not only false; it is laughably desperate.

“This is nothing but a diversionary tactic — an attempt by a faltering administration to sow discord within the opposition ranks and derail the momentum gained by the successful unveiling of the ADC as the coalition’s political vehicle,” he stated.

Atiku told the APC government that no amount of propaganda, planted stories, or faceless briefings will fracture the resolve of the opposition coalition.

“We are united, focused, and determined to rescue Nigeria from the clutches of this rudderless government.

“We want to remind the ruling party that Nigerians have already embraced the ADC as the most credible and viable opposition platform ahead of 2027,” he added.

According to him, the massive and growing support that the ADC continues to enjoy across the country is not just encouraging but a clear signal that the Tinubu administration is living on borrowed time.

“We call on Nigerians and the media to treat the so-called ‘statement’ with the contempt it deserves. It bears no attribution, no credibility, and no truth,” the former vice president stated.