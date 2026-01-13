ADC Rejects Allegation Of Secret Funding By Kwara Gov

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed claims that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State was secretly funding the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The allegation was made by a socio-political group in the Kwara North Senatorial District, calling itself the Kwara North Development Commission (KNDC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, signed by its President, Abdullahi Mansuma, and Publicity Secretary, Hajia Zainabu Seko, the group accused the Governor of covertly supporting the ADC while publicly leading the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The KNDC described the alleged funding as “dangerous political double-dealing,” claiming it was a strategy to maintain political control of Kwara State by proxy. They alleged that ADC leaders had avoided criticising the APC-led government and suggested that the party’s state secretariat had been secured with the Governor’s backing.

However, ADC chieftain and former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Prof. Isa Gana, strongly rejected the claims as “puerile, false, and baseless.” Gana, who also served as Deputy Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, questioned the logic of an APC Governor funding a rival party.

“How will Governor AbdulRazaq be funding a party that is out to wrest power from his own party, the APC?” Gana asked. He affirmed that the ADC was independently mobilising to provide Kwarans with a credible alternative ahead of 2027 and called on the KNDC to desist from making unfounded allegations.

“ADC is seriously working to offer Kwarans a credible alternative come 2027, and we are not part of any arrangement with the state governor,” Gana added.