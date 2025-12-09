New Telegraph

December 9, 2025
December 9, 2025
ADC Refutes Ex-Gubernatorial Candidate’s Claim As Sokoto Chairman

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has dismissed claims by its 2023 gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Bello Isiyaku (Keegan), asserting he is the party’s state chairman.

In a statement, Hon. Umar Muhammad Faruk, the legitimate ADC Chairman in Sokoto State, clarified that Isiyaku is not the party’s chairman. Faruk explained that Isiyaku was suspended in September 2022 after deciding to contest for governor under the ADC during the 2023 elections.

The statement served as a disclaimer to address ongoing misrepresentations regarding the party’s leadership in the state. Faruk affirmed that he has been duly appointed and has held the position of ADC Chairman in Sokoto State since the suspension.

The party further warned Isiyaku to stop using the ADC name to insult or defame individuals, noting that such actions are personal and do not reflect the party’s values. Legal consequences were threatened should he fail to cease his unauthorized activities.

The ADC reiterated its commitment to dignity, respect, and service to humanity, emphasizing that all members are expected to uphold these principles.

