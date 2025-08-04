ADC Reaffirms Expulsion Of Kogi Chairman

‎…Declare Reps Member Abejide Party Leader

‎

‎The State Working Committee (SWC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kogi State Chapter, has reaffirmed the expulsion of their former state Chairman, Kingsley Ogga, from the party, describing his purported return as a ‘figment of his own imagination.’

‎

‎The party made this known on Monday during the State Working Committee and critical stakeholders meeting held at Lily Hotel, Lokoja.

‎

‎Speaking after the meeting to newsmen, the State Public Relations Officer of the party, Mr. Johnson Tayo, also said the party at the state level will not align with the Coalition Movement, as such does not reflect the true yearnings of the party members.

‎

‎They, however, declared as laughable the rumoured suspension of the House of Representatives members of Yagba Federal constituency, Leke Abejide, by the Ogga’s faction, saying there was no place where such a decision was taken by the party.

‎

‎“We do not recognise the leadership of Kingsley Ogga. Ogga was expelled from the party in 2022, right from his Ward, to the LGA, which was ratified by the State executive.

“There was nowhere in time that the suspension and expulsion were overturned. By implication, a party member whose membership is withdrawn is logically out of the circle.

‎

‎”We reiterated that Ogga’s suspension renders all his actions null and void, and he can therefore not speak on behalf of our great party.

‎

‎”We called on security operatives to help us apprehend him for impersonation. His continued false claim as party chairman is causing untold damage to the party in the state, stressing that Ogga has been forging party members’ signatures to perpetrate his criminal act.

‎

‎”However, at today’s meeting, we reviewed our stand, and reaffirmed that the Member representing Yagba Federal constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide, remains the leader of the party, not only at the state level but also at the national level.

‎

‎”Leke Abejide is the only elected party member in the entire country, and so, his position as leader remains sacrosanct.”

‎

The Kogi SWC also disassociated itself from the coalition movement at the national level, saying that at the appropriate time, the party will make known its position on whom it will support.