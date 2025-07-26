ADC Ready To Fix Mess APC Govt Made, Says Amamgbo

As the Anambra South Senatorial District by-election draws near, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Donald Chidi Amamgbo spoke to Okey Maduforo on the ADC Alliance and challenges Nigerians are facing currently.

You have just been nominated as the Anambra South Senatorial District candidate of your party, how do you feel?

If look at the people behind me, it is all about them because African Democratic Congress has decided to give power to the people because we are the representatives of the people.

We are not Senators in name because we represent people, so I have high hopes that at the end of this election, they will elect a candidate that ha earned their confidence.

Often, these people see it the other way round; distinguish this and distinguish that and they forget that they are there to represent the people and meet their needs .

Is this a part of the massage of the coalition?

United we stand and divided we fall. It’ll take a coalition to take down this government that has foisted so much pains on Nigerians.

So, coalition is coming together of Progressives all over Nigeria, saying one thing: we need a change at the top and it is going to be a top to the bottom thing; and what that means is change .

We started with naira at N250 to a dollar and today, it is a N1, 600 to a dollar and yet they preach to us that they have done well but what can they really point at that they have done?

So, this coalition must understand that if they must succeed they should appreciate that Nigerians are getting tired and if care is not taken, Nigeria is on the brink. But ADC is here to fix the mess that this current government has made.

But the Coalition is seen as an assemblage of aggrieved politicians?

Every Nigerian is aggrieved, including you that asked the question unless there is a market that you are buying rice at a cheaper rate than what other Nigerians are buying.

Yes they are aggrieved and every Nigerian is angry and there has to be a change. I am aggrieved just like anyone else.

This is not a question of some people are short changed and that they want power, it is all about getting it right in the interest of the masses, and ADC is the only platform and the only vehicle for that process.

May be you are benefiting quietly from the government in power somehow but be it known that we are not happy with the Nigeria of today.

But is one year and six months not too short?

No, a year and six months is enough to begin to give a voice to Anambra South Senatorial District and then you have 2027 to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the District.

Yes it is one and half years and remember we have gone one year without a representative and what is the alternative to that?

Let’s get there and see what is going on and figure out the way forward.

The first thing is to find someone that would make an impact and someone who is not afraid to stand for Anambra South, and in the last one year or more what happened to our allocation? Where has it been going to?

So, it’s get what you can get and come back to the people and seek a fresh mandate.

I wish to assure you that if I get to the Red Chambers, you would see what is called representation and this is factual. My mission at the National Assembly is a mission for the people and by the people and in the interest of the people.

I am not going there to be galavanting from one funeral to the other and people keep calling you distinguished when you have not done anything to earn that title.

The distinguished people of Anambra South Senatorial District deserve better representation, more than they have got so far.

We must admit that our brother late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah did his best while he was there at the Senate and we shall do better to surpass what he had done. It is unfortunate that the cold hands of death snatched him away from us and you know that nature abhors vacuum and that is why there should be a by-election; that is why we are in the race .

Anambra South Senatorial District cannot afford not to have a voice of their own and I am offering myself to be that voice of the people of this Senatorial District in the coming election.

The business of Anambra South Senatorial District has to go one and the only way he can be happy in his grave is that we continue in that state and make sure that those things he had lined up would continue.

It is indeed unfortunate that for more than one year now, Anambra South has no one there to speak for them. One wonders and like I asked earlier, what has become of the allocations of the Senatorial District?

But you are new to politics and we have people who have been around…

We had in past produced recycled products and they come and go and come again with nothing new thing and no value to add to the representation of our people.

Some have been there twice or once and when you ask moral questions about their achievements at the National Assembly, they have nothing to show and they still want to go back there.

I am a kind of person that has shame and as such I would not be counted among those that have disappointed their people.

Today, it is about the people and not enthroning a king who would lord it over you. When you don’t have power supply in your home, they have solar panels and standby generators for themselves.

When you drive on bad roads they buy SUVs and jump across those potholes and they do not feel it at all.

This is a bond between me and the people of Anambra South Senatorial District; we are hungry and angry about the state of affairs in this country.