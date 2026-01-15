ADC Primary: Why Atiku Can’t Bribe Delegates – Dele Momodu

Chief Dele Momodu, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has dismissed the insinuation that the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would use financial incentives to influence the party’s presidential primary.

Momodu spoke in Thursday on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, while responding to questions about how the party plans to manage the presidential ambitions of its leading members ahead of the primary election.

In response, Momodu clarified that campaign funding should not be confused with bribery, explaining that money is needed for legitimate campaign logistics and election day operations.

“It’s not just about money. When we talk about money, there are logistics. We’re not talking about bribing,” he said.

He, however, cited the 2024 United States presidential election as an example, noting that substantial campaign funds do not guarantee victory.

“Even in America, Kamala Harris outperformed Donald Trump in terms of raising funds. She had over a billion dollars to spend. She still didn’t win,” he stated.

The publisher of the Ovation Magazine explained the practical uses of campaign funds, emphasizing election security rather than delegate inducement.

“You need, for example, on the day of the general elections, you need to make sure that you can manage every polling booth.

“Make sure nobody can rewrite your votes, nobody can steal your votes. That’s what we mean by money,” he said.

Addressing speculation about Atiku’s financial capacity, Momodu noted that the former vice president does not control state resources like some other political figures.

“Atiku is a business man. He has been a business man since he left power in 2007. He does not control any state in Nigeria,” he added.

“Asiwaju controls at least Lagos. I don’t know other states he controls personally, and he can do and undo. Wike controls Rivers,” he added.

Momodu, also, faulted insinuations that Atiku would have billions of dollars to bribe delegates, adding that strategic campaign planning, not money, won Atiku the Peoples Democratic Party’s primary against Nyesom Wike in 2022.

“Atiku doesn’t have that. he’s been managing his business. So where will he get the billions of dollars to spend on bribing delegates?

“That’s why they use strategy to outsmart Wike, and that’s why Wike became inconsolable. Till today, Wike has not recovered because he was so sure that nobody could match him dollar for dollar,” the publisher said.