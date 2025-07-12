ADC Primary Election: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, Others To Sign Agreement

Ahead of the anticipated primary election of the newly formed coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027, the presidential candidates under the party’s flagship have reportedly agreed to enter a concrete agreement to support whoever emerges as the flagbearer.

Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation and one of the presidential hopefuls in the coalition movement, made this disclosure on Friday, July 11.

It would be recalled that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Amaechi and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, have all declared their intentions to run for presidency under ADC.

Although there are rumours that the party will zone its ticket to the north to allow Atiku to contest against President Bola Tinubu, the ADC’s interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, said the party has no preferred candidate.

The former Senate President assured ADC supporters that under his leadership, the party would be “absolutely transparent.”

Amaechi clarified that the agreement to support whoever emerges candidate would revolve around a common understanding of what a transparent primary is, expressing fear that the process may be hijacked.

“What we agreed in principle, and I must say there is a need to lay the cards on the table – what we agreed is that whoever emerges from a transparent primary will be supported by everyone.

“But first, we need to sit down and define what we mean by transparent because it’s easy for someone to hijack the process and still call it transparent,” he said.