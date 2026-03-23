ADC Primary: Atiku To Pick Ticket; Obi, Amaechi Scramble For Running Mate

The die is cast for the primaries of the political parties participating in Nigeria’s 2027 General Election, with the main opposition figures congregating under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the herculean task of “removing from power” President Bola Tinubu and his All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances that could uppend the status quo, it’s certain that the APC will use the period of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled April 23 to May 30, 2026, party primaries, and resolution of disputes therefrom, to “coronate” Tinubu as its flagbearer for the January 16, 2027, presidential poll that’s barely 10 months away.

One month to the start of the primaries, none of the APC governors – many with presidential ambition – has indicated interest. But individually and collectively, they’ve declared Tinubu as the party’s “sole candidate” for the election. For example, on May 22, 2025, then-22 APC governors unanimously endorsed Tinubu as the sole candidate in 2027.

As reported by PUNCH same day, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, seconded by the PGF Vice Chairman and Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, moved the motion for the endorsement at the APC National Summit, themed: “Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far,” held at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The report stated that: “The motion was put to a voice vote and adopted, with a standing ovation by summit participants, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, members of the National Assembly, serving and former governors, and APC members from across Nigeria’s 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.” A similar endorsement is possible today, as Tinubu, who enjoys the right of first refusal (ROFR) as incumbent on the APC platform, has 32 governors, and five FCT area council chairmen backing his re-election for the last four years of his eight-year tenure (2023-2031).

There is even a tacit support for him among the four opposition governors of the Accord Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). If all things remain the same on Primary Day, as they are now in the ADC, former Vice President and thrice presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will pick the ticket of the party, which he led chieftains of the Coalition of Opposition Politicians (COP) into, “to remove Tinubu from power.”

For all intents and purposes, Atiku owns the ADC, which I humbly labelled: “Atiku Democratic Congress,” since 2025 when he began moves to join the party following his “irreconcilable differences” with the PDP under which he served as vice president for eight years (1999-2007), and ran for President in 2019 and 2023, respectively.

It’s inconceivable – no matter the mode of primary: consensus, delegates or direct the ADC adopts to pick its candidate – that Atiku, who is aspiring for a fourth shot at the presidency, will lose the ticket to any other aspirant, such as former Anambra State Governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, or former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

If Obi boasts of amassing the votes of ADC members in the South-East, parts of SouthSouth, South-West and North-Central zones; Atiku’s political tentacles spread across the North, and South, where he still holds sway despite the emergence, and a surprise strong showing by Obi in the South-East and South-South during the 2023 presidential election.

Will Obi vote with his legs, as he did in 2023, and return to the LP or join another political party, such as the newlyregistered Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)…

Besides, “Hungry man” Amaechi, attempting to punch holes in Obi’s strongholds, is galvanising the South-South members of the ADC, and “remnants” of the late President Muhammadu Buhari’s loyalists” in the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), one of the three legacy parties that dissolved to form the APC in February 2013, and in 2015, removed President Goodluck Jonathan from power, and ended PDP’s 16 years in government.

As he did prior to the 2022 primary of the APC, whose ticket he boasted he’d secure ahead of then-Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – but came short a distant runner-up to the now President of Nigeria – Amaechi’s vowed to take Atiku and Obi to the cleaners at the primary because, in his words, “I’m more qualified and fit for President than the other aspirants, and I’m the only candidate who can send Tinubu back to Lagos in 2027.”

Unlike in 2022 when he said he won’t step down for Tinubu, as some of the APC aspirants did, and that he won’t also endorse and campaign for him if he emerged the party candidate (and kept his avowal during campaigns and the election); Amaechi, even as he insists he won’t step down for any ADC contestant, has pledged to “support wholeheartedly” the candidate who picks the ticket, “to ensure that Tinubu is removed from power in 2027.”

Obi and Amaechi, riding on rotation of the presidency between Northern and Southern Nigeria, have “pledged,” if elected President, to spend only “four years in power” (2027-2031), instead of the constitutionally-guaranteed eight-year tenure.

Polity watchers see this as vote-catching sentiment, and not a genuine commitment to keeping a gentleman’s agreement. From the experiences learned from the Obasanjo “third term” gambit, and Jonathan’s failed re-election in 2015, northerners don’t want to gamble with an Obi or an Amaechi promising to spend only four years in power if elected in 2027.

They can’t trust either with such power, only for them to turn round in 2031 that they’ve a mandatory eight-year tenure, and should be allowed to complete it. What does Obi or Amaechi do if they miss the ADC ticket? Amaechi’s declared he would support whoever secured the ticket “in a free, fair and credible primary.”

Has Obi made such a pledge? Has he decided, as many have speculated, to run with Atiku as in 2019? In that case, will he make a “Tambuwallast-minute” withdrawal of his bid for President, to undermine Amaechi’s aspiration, and enable Atiku to get the ticket without breaking any sweat? (Recall that in the PDP presidential primary for the 2023 poll, Atiku and then-Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike were “evenly matched,” and as the delegates to the National Convention held their breathe to see who would come tops, then-Sokoto State Governor and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal, announced his withdrawal, and freed his “pledged delegates” to Atiku, to undercut and tip the scale against Wike, now Minister of the FCT, Abuja, and thus sowed the crises that’ve decimated the PDP.)