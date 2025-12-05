ADC Poses No Threat To Tinubu’s Reelection – Campaigners

A campaign group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reelection has dismissed the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) threat to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

The Director General of the campaign group, under the auspices of BTO4PBAT, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, described President Tinubu as a performer who has turned around the fortunes of the majority of Nigerians since his election in the 2023 election.

Speaking at the inauguration of ward and local government coordinators in Okitipupa, Adojutelegan emphasised the need to intensify efforts for Tinubu’s reelection across the Ondo South senatorial district.

He criticised the ADC, labelling its members as aggrieved politicians trying to undermine Tinubu’s achievements.

Adojutelegan affirmed that President Tinubu remains Nigeria’s best option, highlighting his substantial accomplishments over the past two years, particularly in infrastructure development with extensive road construction nationwide.

He also praised the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his steadfast support for the group across the three senatorial districts in Ondo State.

According to him, “It is clear that ADC cannot dislodge the APC. The President’s performance speaks for itself. He is actively addressing our security challenges, and I am confident he will make Nigeria safer for everyone.”

He said that Tinubu is making significant strides in various sectors, citing economic policies and initiatives, such as the student loan programme, that enhance educational access for underprivileged students.

Adojutelegan commended Tunji-Ojo for his invaluable support and urged the newly inaugurated coordinators to launch vigorous campaigns to promote President Tinubu’s achievements.

The Director General encouraged the newly inaugurated Ward and District campaigner to engage in aggressive campaigning across the wards in the six local government areas of the southern senatorial district.”