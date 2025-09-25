ADC, PDP, Gathering Of ‘Kwashiorkor, Sickly Politicians’ – Otu

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu, on Wednesday described the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a gathering of “Kwashiorkor politicians” bent on distracting the people from genuine progress.

Governor Otu made this remark while receiving the endorsement of former Bakassi Defence Force members who pledged support for his 2027 re-election bid.

Downplaying the credibility of the newly formed coalition with big wings, such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Rotimi Amaechi, among several others, Otu cautioned that such political movements would only drag the state and the country backwards.

“We have heard that some kwashiorkor persons are making moves to take over power under the name ADC. They are nothing more than detractors and a distraction. They cannot take us back to Egypt,” the governor declared.

He equally took a swipe at the PDP, describing it as another “sickly group” incapable of restoring Nigeria to what he termed the “dark days.”

“As one who has once been in opposition, I know a band of detractors when I see them. They are the same people who plunged Nigerians into hardship. They won’t succeed,” Otu said.

The governor, however, reiterated his commitment to democratic ideals, noting that his administration would not suppress dissenting voices or restrict political freedoms.

“We are in a democracy, and we won’t stop anyone from exercising their rights to speak, associate, or regroup for political purposes,” he added.