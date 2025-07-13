ADC, PDP, Atiku: Buhari Left Indelible Imprints

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have paid tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, stating that he left indelible imprints on Nigeria’s political history as an elder statesman and a great patriot.

In separate condolence statements, the trio extended sympathies to the Buhari family and the Nigerian people over what they described as a national loss.

The ADC, in a statement signed by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, described the former military ruler and two-term civilian President as a towering figure who exemplified humility, integrity, and a strong stance against corruption.

“The party prays for strength for his loved ones and for all Nigerians in this moment of grief. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanah Firdaus,” Abdullahi stated.

Similarly, the PDP, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, described Buhari as a courageous leader and highly disciplined military officer who devoted his life to the service of the nation.

“The late President will be remembered by Nigerians for his roles and policy directions in various positions, including Governor of the then North-Eastern State, Federal Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF), Military Head of State, and later as a democratically elected President,” the party said.

The PDP extended its condolences to Buhari’s widow, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, the entire Buhari family, the Federal Government, the Nigerian Army, the government and people of Katsina State, and the Daura Emirate. It also prayed that Allah grants him eternal rest.

On his part, Atiku Abubakar expressed deep sorrow over Buhari’s death, describing him as “a man whose life was defined by unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation.”

According to the former Vice President, “President Buhari was not just a former head of state, he was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience. From the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with austere conviction and an unwavering belief in duty, marking him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.”

Atiku added that Buhari’s death was not only a personal loss to his family and the people of Daura but also a profound national tragedy.

“Nigeria has lost a statesman who bore the burdens of leadership in both turbulent and triumphant times. His legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” he stated.