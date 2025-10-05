ADC Panel Indicts Abia Chairman, Recommends Ban From Holding Party Office

The disciplinary committee set up by the South East zone of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has indicted the Abia State Chairman of the party, Mr. Obinna Don Norman, over allegations of financial impropriety, insubordination, and actions undermining the party.

In its report signed by the Chairman, Dr. Maurice Ede Nnaemezie, Secretary, Barr. Chioma Anyanwu, and member, Hon. Chilos Godsent, the committee also recommended Norman’s ban from holding any party position, pending ratification by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Norman had earlier been suspended by the party on allegations of insubordination and financial misconduct.

The committee found him guilty of unauthorised sale of party vehicles without the consent of the state executive, the zonal office, or the national secretariat. He was also found guilty of obstructing membership registration, frustrating grassroots mobilisation, and engaging in actions that weakened the party’s image in Abia State.

“These acts amount to deliberate sabotage and a violation of the ADC constitution and guiding principles,” the committee stated.

The panel rejected Norman’s defence that the two Sienna vehicles in question were his personal property, one allegedly damaged in an accident and the other sold describing the claim as false and misleading.

It also dismissed his justification of personal sacrifices for the party, including his claim of furnishing the secretariat with ₦30 million provided by his daughter, and refusal to yield to Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s persuasion to drop the party’s governorship candidate in the last election, noting that his account was inconsistent with party records.

The committee recommended that Norman be barred from holding any party office, subject to NWC ratification. It also advised immediate recovery of the party vehicles or their financial equivalent and called for a thorough investigation into the mismanagement of the Abia ADC account.

It directed Norman’s deputy, Mazi Kanu O. Kanu, to assume the position of acting State Chairman.

The ADC National Working Committee is expected to meet on Tuesday in Abuja to deliberate on the committee’s recommendations.

The panel was inaugurated by the Zonal Chairman, Sir Bon Unachukwu, to investigate disputes within the Abia State chapter of the party.