ADC Opts For Non-Elective N’Convention

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said its National Convention will be for the purpose of ratifying decisions previously taken by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The party at its second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja yesterday, resolved to hold a non-elective convention on April 14 in the nation’s capital, to ratify every decision taken by the party’s NWC. The National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said party leaders adopted the report of the Committee on Policy and Manifesto.

“The report that was submitted to the National Working Committee was formally presented to the National Executive Committee of the party, and the NEC received those reports, which will now go to the National Convention. “Two reports, the Policy and Manifesto Committee will now go to the National Convention and the report of the Constitutional Review Committee,” Abdullahi said.

He also said that the NEC of the party upheld the dates for the National Convention and the wards congresses. “The polling unit and the ward congresses will come up on the 7th (of April). The Local Government Congresses will come up on the 9th. “The state congresses will come up on the 11th and the National Convention on the 14th.

“The congresses are to elect new officers at the polling unit level, at the ward level, at the local government level, and at the state level. “Already the guidelines for these congresses have been published and the forms have been distributed across the country,” he added. Abdullahi further disclosed that the meeting was attended by representatives from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

ADC National Chairman Senator David Mark had in a remark before the meeting went into closed door, urged party leaders to rise above personal interests and remain united in the resolve to build a strong, disciplined, and people-oriented party.

The former President of the Senate told party members that unity with their ranks is non-negotiable, adding, however, that recent developments have shown that while challenges may arise, the party remained focused and stronger than any divisive tendencies. He condemned the rising insecurity in the country, adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has shown incompetence.