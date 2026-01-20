Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, a Chieftain of the African Democratic Party (ADC), has expressed optimism that the alliance between the party and the Obidient Movement will be strong enough to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Odigie-Oyegun, who once served as the National Chairman of the APC, made this remark on Monday in Benin City, Edo State, at the formal defection of members of the Obidient Movement to the ADC in the State.

New Telegraph reports that the development follows the recent decision by former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to officially join the ADC.

While welcoming members of the Obidient Movement into the party, Odigie-Oyegun said their decision reflected a growing determination among Nigerians—particularly young people—to actively participate in the push for leadership renewal and national transformation.

He noted that the quality and commitment of new entrants into the party strengthened confidence in the possibility of meaningful change.

“A new Nigeria is truly possible,” Odigie-Oyegun said, reflecting on recent political developments in the party.

He said, “A few days ago, I was in a hall when a colourful and important personality, Dele Momodu, joined us. Today is the first time I am seeing youths who are genuinely committed to nation-building.

“It is also my first time meeting members of the Obidient Movement in this number, and we are convinced that the youth of this country are ready.”

He described the decision of the Obidient Movement to align with the ADC as a conscious step toward taking responsibility for the struggle for reform.

“You have decided to take up the struggle yourselves by joining the ADC, and I am happy. From the day this coalition came together, I was convinced that we are on the right path,” he said.

Odigie-Oyegun further stated that frustration with prevailing national and state-level challenges, particularly in Edo State, should inspire collective political action.

“We have one target: we have a country to save. We must ensure that through the ADC, we make a new Nigeria possible,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, the Edo State Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Asemota Idiogbe, said the ADC offered the most credible platform to challenge the APC both within Edo State and across the country.

“This is the right party to battle the APC in Edo and Nigeria. ADC will take over Edo and the country,” he said.

Idiogbe expressed confidence that the ADC would eventually present Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and produce the next president of Nigeria.

“We expect Peter Obi to be the President. We are here to strengthen the party, not to ask for positions. We will influence the masses to vote for the ADC. The party is for people who want a better Nigeria,” he said.

He also explained that leaders of the Obidient Movement had previously played a major role in building the Labour Party but stressed that the movement had now fully aligned with the ADC.

“We are self-funded. We do not share money to mobilise people. Some of those who won on our platform betrayed us and joined the APC,” he said.

The Edo State Chairman of the ADC, Kenneth Odion, formally welcomed the Obidient Movement, noting that their entry into the party significantly strengthened its prospects in future elections.

In her remarks, the State Woman Leader of the ADC, Faith Ebodaghe, described the party as a platform for national rescue and called on women to become more actively involved in the political process.

“The ADC is on a rescue mission. We are the David sent to confront Goliath. With our voter cards, we will bring down the APC,” she said.

“The pain is enough. When we deliver, the pain will be no more. Women must be ready to fly and change the narrative.”

The Obidient Movement was a major force behind Peter Obi’s performance in the 2023 presidential election, where he placed third behind President Bola Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party.