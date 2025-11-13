ADC Not Worried by Defections To APC –Abdullahi

Bolaji Abdullahi is the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). In this interview, he speaks on defection of members of the opposition parties to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other issues

Some Nigerians are worried that the energy is waning or that the fire is burning out in the ADC. They don’t see the vibes again. Is it as a result of intimidation? What vibes were you seeing before that you are not seeing now?

You’re already getting it wrong. There’s time for everything. When we announced our party, Nigerians were excited to see that there is an alternative. But you don’t build a political party that will win elections by making public appearances and those kinds of rallies alone. You need to go down and build your structures across the country; in the villages, in the wards, in the polling units and all that. That is the real work that needs to be done.

The difference is like comparing the work of a firefighter with the work of a builder. When a firefighter is out working, the noise will be all over the place. People will know that. But when they are gone, and the builders come in to remove the debris and start building, nobody will notice that they are working. So, when you need to build a party, it goes beyond just making press statements and making announcements and all that.

Despite that, you will agree with me that we are still the only opposition party that continues to bring issues forward and continues to comment on issues. I can’t remember the last time you had anything from any opposition party. So, we are on the right track. There is nothing wrong at all. I mean, the election is due in 2027.

Maybe Nigerians wanted to see the fire burning the way you started and probably see APC disappear almost immediately…

It doesn’t work that way. If you go back to when APC was formed, the government at the time, despite the fact that APC had six or seven governors, you could see that everything did not unfold until towards the end of 2014.

That’s when you saw real momentum, not in 2012 or 2013. It was in 2014 that you saw real momentum. So, you’ll see that happen. We’ve done the initial one, which is to say, this is ADC. And you will agree with me that where ADC is today is not where ADC was.

The ADC you have today is not the ADC you had last year. Now, it’s a completely different party. So, we’re not worried at all. We’re on course with the plan that we have.

The defection in PDP is giving more strength to the APC. Since most of the state governors are now members of the ruling party, don’t you think this is going to affect ADC?

What is the percentage of Nigerians who belong to political parties? Maybe, less than one per cent; I mean card carrying members of political parties. So, for us, it is meaningless that governors are defecting to APC. It’s like saying that because a governor defected to the ruling party, his state is already won by the ruling party.

Many of these governors are unpopular in their states. Many of them have failed their people. They have collected more money in the last two years than any governor in the history of their states. How has that impacted on the life and livelihood of the people?

So, they’re the same, and the reason they’re actually joining the ruling party is to protect themselves. They know that they’re unpopular with their people, so they need to protect themselves. That’s why they’re moving to the ruling party. We’re not bothered at all because we know that the people understand what is going on.

The people are with us, so a governor joining the ruling party doesn’t mean that the whole of the people in that state have now joined that party. If that is good for us, let all of them join the ruling party. Let all of them join the ruling party but we know that the 2027 presidential election will be a two-horse race between the people of Nigeria and the ruling party. So, we are not worried at all.

There’s also this issue that your party has just suspended Usani Uguru, the South South Vice Chairman, and people are asking if it’s not too early?

Our party did not suspend anybody. Whoever took that decision, we have said it very clearly that they don’t have the power to do so. But don’t forget that this is politics. I mean, we don’t forget that this politics we are playing, so there will be power struggles. We are not building a church or a mosque; it’s a political party we are building. So, there will be issues like that.

But what we have made very clear is that whoever did it in the state doesn’t have the power to suspend a national official from the party. They don’t have the power and we have made it very clear to them. So, it’s not an issue.

Is Peter Obi still with ADC?

We don’t hear much about him working with the ADC. Is he still with you? Peter Obi has not told us anything different from what he has always said, which is that he is with us. And Peter has not told us any different from what he has always told us, that he is part of the coalition. So, there is nothing that has changed about the status of Peter Obi in relation to the coalition.

What is your thought concerning what the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, said that under his watch, losers of in elections will congratulate winners; does that give you a sense of confidence?

We have heard his promises. That’s just what they are. They are promises. So, we are watching and waiting. It will not give you any confidence other than the fact that he has made promises. And we will wait to see whether he will keep those promises.

As it stands now, we see a lot of things playing out. The ruling party is still gaining more members. What do you think Nigerians should look forward to?

You are talking about political elites ganging up against Nigeria. You are talking about governors joining the ruling party; they’re joining the ruling party to protect themselves. Whether it is governors or lawmakers or whatever; are they going to deny the reality that their people are living in? Are they going to tell the people that they’re not hungry?

Are they going to tell the people that life is better for them today than it was three years ago? If they’re joining the ruling party, they know why they are doing so but it’s not about their people. It’s not to protect the interest of their people. It’s to protect their selfish interest and the people can see it. We’re not worried at all about this movement. When the time comes, we’ll see what will happen.

The issue now is that people are concerned that Nigeria is turning into one party state and some people even say that it is beyond 2031…

We’ve been worrying about this from day one; that the Tinubu government’s plan is to reduce Nigeria to a oneparty state. Why we came together in the first place is because of the tendency by the government to reduce Nigeria to a one-party state.

Were it not for the coalition, what do you think would have happened to Nigeria’s democracy today? The PDP is more or less dead. Labour Party has been destabilized. The only opposition party in Nigeria today that you can call the opposition party is the ADC.

That justifies what we’re saying that the coalition is here to rescue Nigeria from this modern civilian dictatorship and the tendency to turn Nigeria to a one-party state. So, I would have been vindicated. What you see about the decamping of the governors to the ruling party is part of that larger objective.

But Nigerians have a choice. Nigeria will have to decide whether they want to keep this government or they want them to go, and we are there to provide that alternative.

That’s why ADC exists. So, it doesn’t matter whether the governor or the ruling party is a continuation of the same gang up. So we’re not worried at all. Of course, like you rightly noted, we are concerned. We’re concerned that for the first time we’re experiencing something we’ve never imagined could happen in this country. But don’t forget, at the height of its power, was PDP not the same way, not doing the same thing?

Didn’t we see a situation where almost every member of the political elite was joining the PDP? Have we forgotten that at one point in 20 years or so, the national chairman of PDP declared that PDP will rule for 60 years because they were controlling almost all the states? Where is PDP today? So if APC has not learned from history, you’ll see what will happen to them.