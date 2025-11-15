ADC Nat’l Officer Petitions IGP Over Assassination Attempt

The National Welfare Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Nkem Ukandu, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing Don Norman Obinna of an attempt on his life.

Ukandu, in the petition filed by his lawyer, dated November 12, alleged that Obinna sent thugs to kill him during the ADC stakeholders’ meeting in Umuahia, Abia State, on November 8.

“During the meeting, a group of thugs suddenly invaded the venue, carrying daggers, knives and loaded pistols, and violently attacked the attendees, with our client being the main target,” he said in the petition.

According to him, the thugs who claimed that they were sent by Obinna, macheted members, shot sporadically and beat up attendees, “while asking precisely for our client who was also beaten up and barely managed to escape with his life during the turmoil.”

Ukandu believes that the invasion is a result of the ongoing political disagreement between him and Obinna, who was suspended as Abia State ADC Chairman.

He told the IGP that a few hours after he managed to escape, Obinna allegedly called him, threatening and boasting that he would deal with him for organising a party stakeholders meeting in Umuahia without his consent.

“Mr Don Norman Obinna sent our client videos of the said attack captured by his hired thugs and accompanied it with a message where he callously admitted to orchestrating, conspiring, funding and directing the thugs to attack and kill our client at the meeting venue,” he alleged.

Ukandu also alleged that the suspect sent him WhatsApp messages, and said that he escaped the attack because the thugs did not recognise him.

“Now that they have seen you and the rest of the enemies of the coalition, you won’t be lucky next time.

“The National Welfare Secretary, who has the power to suspend the Abia State ADC Chairman and appoint an interim. I dare you to call another fake ADC meeting anywhere in Abia State.

“Do you think the Abia ADC will allow you to sell it again? l dare you to call the gathering of your friends anywhere in Abia State… I am ready for you and the rest of the enemies of the ADC coalition,” Ukandu claimed in the petition.

According to him, the violent attack and the threat are breaches of his fundamental human rights as provided under the Criminal Code Act 2004, Terrorism Prevention Act 2022, and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, respectively.

He is demanding a full-scale investigation immediately into the incident, including the interrogation and prosecution of Mr Obinna in accordance with the law.