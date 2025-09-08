ADC Leader Urges APC To Stop Attacking Opposition In Lagos

…Says ruling party’s intimidation can’t deter resolve

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Coalition leader in Lagos State, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use the remaining 18 months of its tenure to redeem its image by prioritising transformation agenda.

Owokoniran in a statement told the ruling party that it cannot block the mindset of citizens by attacking opposition parties, stressing that intimidation cannot deter them from removing the APC in 2027.

While responding to the police action at Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA) at the weekend, Owokoniran, noted that the action of the attackers was carried out over fears that members of the Labour Party are signing up for the coalition.

He said: “Reexamine your policies in the remaining 18 months of your tenure. and redeem your image by pursuing a transformation agenda that will be beneficial to the people especially, medium and small scale businesses, instead of engaging in anti-democratic and gestapo actions to silence the ADC and the Coalition Democratic Movement which remains the credible alternative opposition party in the country today.

“The APC is shadow chasing because its manipulation of the masses to gain easy access to power in 2027 had been foiled by the ADC coalition tactical strategy which has been proven to be viable, effective and reliable.

“The ruling party has been overwhelmed by the successful coming together of the strong opposition parties in ADC.

“The ruling party’s plan to paralyze the opposition parties in an effort to collude with so called leaders in order opposition parties to manipulate democratic process and perpetuate itself in power will no longer be tolerated as long as ADC is involved in the election process.

“This has resulted into a serious problem for the ruling party. Thus the frustration that has led to violations of the constitution, which is gradually becoming the norm in many states in recent times.”

Owokoniran admonished the APC to face governance and stop harassing the ADC Coalition “You can block our gathering but you can’t block the heart of the people who have long rejected the policies of your government’s long awaited solution to the lingering economic crisis in Nigeria,” he said.

According to the Coalition Influencers, the true opposition party has emerged in ADC and we’re ready to rescue the people’s mandate captured by self-acclaimed progressives now showing their true colors and baring despotic fangs.

“It’ll be better for the APC government to concentrate on whatever it could do to improve people’s wellbeing within the limited time left because what they’re trying to stop are mere mobilisation and affirmation ceremonies, the coalition has been concluded and sealed in our hearts.

“They can therefore hinder our ceremonies but it’s too late to abort our resolve. We want to appreciate all the coalition partners for their resilience and commitment to the liberation and recovery of the glory of our fatherland.

“On Wednesday our venue at Surulere event was sealed, we had to move to a member’s property on Saturday at Alimosho another fully paid for venue was forcefully taken over in a bid to stall the Coalition event.

“Couldn’t they reason that since they failed to stop the unveiling of the coalition in July, they would not be able to stop the people’s movement?

“The unveiling of the ADC coalition is a formal quit notice served the APC and as Coalition Influencers we’re fully and audaciously determined to deploy potent democratic strategies to ensure victory at last.

“Unfortunately, harassment and intimidation won’t help the standoff between us and the ruling party in this election cycle. We therefore urge the ruling party be more focused on governance delivery also ensuring a peaceful and transparent election process for all parties in Nigeria.”