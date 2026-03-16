The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Sokoto State Chapter has inaugurated Local Government Coordinators across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state and commenced electronic and manual registration of party members as part of efforts to expand its grassroots structure.

The inauguration of the 23 Local Government Coordinators for the Membership Mobilisation, Revalidation, and Registration Committee (MMRR) Sokoto State attracted party leaders, political stakeholders, youth groups, and supporters from across the state.

The initiative aims to strengthen the party’s organisational base and increase membership across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto State.

Party officials explained that the newly inaugurated coordinators would supervise and coordinate the registration and validation of party members in their respective local government areas.

Abdullahi Mai Gwandu, the party’s Registration Validation Coordinator, will oversee the overall membership registration process across the state.

According to party leaders, the coordinators were selected based on their political experience, loyalty, and proven capacity to mobilise support at the grassroots level.

The exercise forms part of the party’s broader strategy to reposition the ADC as a strong political platform in Sokoto State through effective grassroots mobilisation and organisational strengthening.

The ceremony attracted several prominent political stakeholders, including former government officials, party chieftains, women groups, and youth leaders who pledged support for the party’s growing structure.

Akibu Dalhatu, the National Financial Secretary of the party, said the party is working to encourage people to participate and register online, noting that manual registration will allow people at the grassroots to participate fully.

Dalhatu urged party supporters to participate in the exercise to enable them to register at their various ward levels.

The inauguration of the coordinators and the launch of the membership registration exercise signal an early effort by the party to consolidate its grassroots presence as political activities build toward the 2027 general elections.

The party chairman in the state, Alhaji Bello Isiya, called on party members and supporters to remain united and committed to strengthening the party’s structures across Sokoto State.

Isiya expressed hope that with the level of preparations, the party will achieve tremendous success during the exercise.