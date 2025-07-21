ADC Kicks Off Anambra Gov Race With Thanksgiving

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) formally launched its 2025 gubernatorial campaign in Anambra State on Sunday, July 20, with a solemn Thanksgiving and Dedication Service held at the Anglican Cathedral Church of St. Faith, Awka.

The early morning service, marked the spiritual commencement of the party’s electioneering efforts and signalled a renewed commitment to value-driven, people-focused leadership.

The event attracted a wide turnout of party faithful, friends, supporters, clergy, and traditional leaders, all of whom witnessed what has been described as a defining moment for Anambra’s political future.

The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Geoffrey Ndubuisi Nwobu, who hosted the service, expressed deep gratitude to God for his nomination.

He emphasized that the event was not just ceremonial but a sincere act of surrender and spiritual direction.

“This dedication service is not just about thanksgiving; it is a personal and collective covenant to submit our plans and political aspirations to God,” Nwobu stated.

“We are not merely running for office, we are responding to a divine call to lead with humility, vision, and accountability.”

In a symbolic act of consecration, the ADC campaign team laid their manifestos, campaign blueprints, and representations of leadership at the altar, seeking divine guidance for peace, success, and genuine transformation across the state.

Also speaking at the service, the ADC Governorship Candidate, Mr. John Nwosu, a respected economist and ICT expert, used the occasion to outline the party’s bold 7-point agenda for Anambra.

According to him, the pillars of the agenda include: Security, Health, Education, Economy, Environment, Markets, and Social Welfare all to be driven through the efficient application of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

“We are building a smart, safe, and prosperous Anambra. Our vision is deeply rooted in innovation7 and technology. We will use digital governance to drive e-health, tech-enabled learning, market modernization, and economic innovation.

I’ve led in these sectors globally; now it’s time to deliver that same impact at home,” Nwosu affirmed.

He stressed the need for governance that is based on planning, discipline, and measurable outcomes values he noted are lacking in the present political order in the state.

Nwobu, speaking again after the service, described the event as a moral and spiritual reset for the campaign.

“Politics must return to the altar of conscience. We are embarking on a journey that is God-led and people-focused. Our message is simple: Anambra deserves leadership that listens, leads with compassion, and is accountable to both God and the people,” he said.

The thanksgiving service drew commendations from observers, traditional authorities, and members of the clergy who praised the ADC’s approach as one grounded in integrity and spiritual responsibility.

With the Anambra Gubernatorial Election scheduled for November 8, 2025, the ADC’s symbolic dedication has cast the party’s ticket of John Nwosu and Geoffrey Nwobu into the spotlight.

As the race intensifies, the ADC has vowed to maintain an issue-based campaign that rejects mudslinging and centers on policy, integrity, and the real needs of Ndi Anambra.