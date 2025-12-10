ADC Issues Disclaimer On Party’s Chairmanship Position In Sokoto

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State has dismissed the claims by the party gubernatorial candidate in 2023 general elections as the state chairman.

In a statement, Umar Muhammad Faruk, the ADC Chairman in Sokoto State, clarified that Alhaji Bello Isiyaku (Keegan) is not the party’s chairman.

Faruk explained that Alhaji Bello Isiyaku was suspended in early September 2022 following his decision to contest for governor under the ADC during the 2023 elections.

The party issued a disclaimer to address ongoing misrepresentations concerning the party’s chairmanship in the state. He stated that he was duly appointed as the legitimate ADC Chairman in Sokoto State and has held the position since then.

The statement added that Alhaji Bello Isiyaku has been cautioned to desist from using the party’s name to insult or defame individuals, warning that such actions are driven solely by personal interests and do not represent the party.