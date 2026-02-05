ADC Inaugurates Bayelsa C’ttee, Welcomes Obedient Movement Defectors

The Bayelsa State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), on Thursday, inaugurated its Transition Leadership Committee in the state.

This is as the party also formally welcomed defectors from the Obedient Movement, with Dr Captain Mathew Karimo unveiled as Leader and Chairman of the State Leadership Committee.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the ADC South-South Zonal Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, in Yenagoa, the state capital.

According to the statement, the inauguration represents a key milestone in strengthening the party’s organisational structure in Bayelsa State and consolidating its growing influence across the South-South geopolitical zone.

Welcoming party members and new entrants, the Chief Host and Bayelsa State Chairman of the ADC, Hon. Jonny Tovie Derek, described the defection of members of the Obedient Movement as a significant boost to the party.

He assured the new members of full integration and equal participation within the ADC, stressing the party’s commitment to internal democracy and people-centred leadership.

Administering the charge to the newly inaugurated committee, the Deputy National Chairman (South-South) of the ADC, Senator Andrew Igbonule Uchendu, urged members to approach their responsibilities with discipline, unity, and a strong sense of service.

He also formally welcomed the defectors, noting that their decision reflects the growing desire among Nigerians for credible political alternatives.

In his keynote address, the National Vice Chairman of the ADC, Hon. Usani Usani, emphasised the need for purposeful leadership during the transition period.

He called on the committee to prioritise party cohesion, grassroots mobilisation, and strategic planning in preparation for future electoral contests in the state.

The oath of office and swearing-in of the Transition Leadership Committee members were conducted by the ADC National Chief Whip, Hon. Festus Igbinoba, who reminded the appointees that party leadership is a position of trust that demands integrity, accountability, and loyalty to party ideals.

In his inaugural acceptance speech, Dr Captain Mathew Karimo, Leader and Chairman of the newly constituted Transition Leadership Committee, expressed gratitude to the ADC national and zonal leadership for the confidence reposed in him and his team.

He pledged to discharge his responsibilities with dedication and inclusiveness, assuring party members that the committee would work to strengthen party unity and expand ADC’s grassroots presence across Bayelsa State.

Karimo stated that the ADC provides a credible platform for translating popular aspirations into practical political action, adding that his team is fully committed to advancing the party’s ideals and contributing meaningfully to its growth in the state and beyond.

Also speaking at the event, the ADC South-South Assistant Secretary noted that the development signalled a new phase of consolidation for the party in the region, describing the Bayelsa inauguration as a model of orderly leadership transition and expanding political alignment.

On youth participation, the ADC South-South Zonal Youth Leader, Bright Honda, underscored the importance of sustained youth mobilisation, stating that the ADC remains at the forefront of youth inclusion in the South-South. He added that young Nigerians are increasingly aligning with the party due to its openness and progressive posture.

The event was also graced by the ADC National Assistant Youth Leader, Isaiah, alongside other party stakeholders and supporters.

In her concluding remarks, Oboh stated that the ADC, as a people-centred political party, is gaining ground not only in the South-South region but across Nigeria.

She attributed the party’s growing appeal to its emphasis on inclusiveness, responsive leadership, and grassroots participation.

Oboh expressed confidence that the inauguration of the Transition Leadership Committee, combined with the influx of new members, would further position the ADC as a formidable political force in Bayelsa State.