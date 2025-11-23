The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has given a detailed explanation for the absence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, at the launching of its new secretariat in Abuja on November 17.

The party spoke in reaction to the news reports indicating that the former Anambra State Governor jettison the leadership because the secretariat was formerly Atiku’s campaign office.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the unveiling ceremony was attended by ADC National Chairman, David Mark; the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola; and former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, attended the unveiling, both Obi and Atiku were absent and did not issue any formal statement.

Mark described the new secretariat as a reflection of the coalition’s ambition to reshape Nigeria’s political future.

“It is a physical testament to our collective resolve to build a greater nation. This ADC coalition is a historic child of necessity, inspired by people’s desire for good governance, greater accountability, and a stronger democracy,” he said.

He further explained that Obi’s absence had been widely interpreted as a rejection of the secretariat because of its previous link to Atiku. But the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, dismissed the insinuation, insisting Obi remained committed to the coalition.

Abdullahi explained that Obi was out of the country during the event, while Atiku was unavailable due to other engagements.

He said, “The programme was impromptu; most of the party leaders were not in attendance. Obi was out of the country, and Atiku wasn’t available.

“There’s nothing to suggest that Peter Obi is withdrawing from the coalition. He is still with us.

“Let me state again that Atiku isn’t the owner of the building, and he didn’t donate it to the ADC. He leased the building, and his rent.

Abdullahi added that there was no rift among ADC leaders, insisting that the coalition remained united in its goal to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Similarly, the former campaign spokesman and National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, dismissed speculation that Obi was planning to dump the ADC.

He said Obi was only taking time to make the “right decision” before publicly declaring his next political move.

“No, Obi is not abandoning the ADC coalition. I don’t know where that speculation is coming from. He will make a statement soon because he needs to get it right now that a lot of people are showing interest in him,” he said.

Tanko explained that Obi was being deliberate about his political future, stressing that the former Anambra governor would not allow himself to be cornered.

“He doesn’t want to be in a place where he will feel trapped. So he needs to be extremely careful where he gets his ticket.

“Our hope is that since the presidency is the turn of a southern candidate, the ADC will be looking to give him the ticket.”

According to him, Obi’s timetable has not changed.

“Already, he said he would make his intention known after the Anambra election. And he will do it at the appropriate time. He shouldn’t be pressured,” he added.