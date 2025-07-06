ADC Filled With Presidential Ambitious People – Datti Baba

The running mate of Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that the newly inaugurated opposition coalition of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is full of people with presidential ambitions.

Speaking in an interview on Sunday, Datti Baba-Ahmed explained that the ADC does not have a politician in the mould of President Bola Tinubu that suppressed his presidential ambition to give a platform to the likes of Atiku in 2007 or former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Baba-Ahmed insisted that he had not seen a clear strategy from the coalition leaders that could defeat President Tinubu.

He stressed that Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) understand how to defeat Atiku and advised that the ADC should not present him for the presidential election in 2027.

Baba-Ahmed advised that the ADC should present someone who can carry the day in the 2027 elections, as the APC did when Buhari emerged as the party’s presidential candidate in 2015.

“Ambitions have to be reduced and have to be managed carefully for it to stand the test of time in the history of Nigeria’s politics.

“If you do business as usual against a sitting government like Tinubu’s, the person would not win. To achieve an impossible feat, one truly needs an impossible strategy.

“If you bring Atiku, they know how to work against Atiku, and he is welcome to win; if he wins, we will support him. You need that candidate they can’t understand, they don’t know where to catch, that is how to win an election.”