ADC Faults Nnaji’s Resignation, Demands Certificate Scandal Probe

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has demanded an independent investigation into the certificate forgery allegations against Uche Nnaji. Nnaji on Tuesday resigned his position as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation following the pressure on him to quit after the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) disowned the certificate he claimed to have obtained from the school.

Reports further claimed that his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate was also forged. In a statement, the ADC slammed President Bola Tinubu for accepting Nnaji’s resignation, insisting the matter demands a probe because “forgery is not a private offence”.

It said: “The ADC believes that the decision of President Tinubu to merely accept the offending former minister’s resignation instead of taking a tougher stance gives the unfortunate impression that the President is sympathetic to such behaviour. “We are equally appalled that the minister was allowed to quietly resign after publicly admitting that the certificates he presented were not issued by the relevant institutions.

This sends the wrong message to Nigerians, especially the youth, that dishonesty carries no consequence in public life. “It is imperative to reiterate that both UNN and the NYSC officially disowned the certificates Nnaji presented for his ministerial appointment, while court filings by the minister himself confirmed that UNN never awarded him any degree certificate.

“By simply accepting his resignation, Tinubu has shown that, for whatever reason, his administration is willing to let corrupt officials off the hook easily and he is not willing to set an example for those who serve under him that dishonesty has serious consequences.

“Nigerians are aware that this is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern that has defined the APC government since its inception. “From one certificate scandal to another, Nigerians have watched the APC turn dishonesty into an identity, offering sanctuary to people with questionable integrity and forgery.

“Indeed, if the President cannot act firmly in a case that was this clear, how can Nigerians trust his government to fight corruption in any other form? “We therefore call on relevant law enforcement agencies to pursue an independent investigation into the matter, noting that resignation does not erase criminal liability. “Forgery is not a private offence, it is a crime. If found guilty, Mr Nnaji should be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Anything less will amount to a cover-up.”