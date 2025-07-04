ADC Executives Call For Inclusiveness In Coalition

State Chairmen, Women Leaders, Youth Leaders, and other key organs of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have called for inclusivity and transparency in ongoing coalition discussions, warning against any attempt to hijack the party’s structure for personal political interests.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja, the party leaders expressed concern over what they described as an emerging pattern of elite infiltration aimed at seizing control of the ADC without due process or consultation with its grassroots base.

Addressing journalists, Dr. Musa Matara, the ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, said that members of the party’s youth wing, along with state youth leaders, secretaries, women leaders, and grassroots organisers from across the federation, felt compelled to speak with “clarity, unity, and conviction at this critical moment in our party’s journey.”

“Our collective stand is clear: some political elites are currently trooping into our party not out of genuine conviction, but with the intention to hijack the goodwill, mandate, and integrity that ADC has painstakingly built over the years,” Matara said. “Let it be known across Nigeria and beyond — ADC is not for sale.”

While acknowledging the value of coalition-building, Matara insisted that any alliance must be formal, transparent, and inclusive. According to him, meaningful engagement must involve consultations with the entire party structure, including state executives and secretaries, zonal and local government leaders, youth and women wings, and grassroots coordinators.

“As of today, no official communication, written agreement, or inclusive dialogue has taken place regarding the so-called coalition, which makes current claims of mass leadership resignation or structural realignment unjustifiable and misleading,” he said.

Matara emphasized that the ADC was not a makeshift political platform but a party with a “unique political DNA” built on credibility, equity, inclusivity, and national service.

“To the new entrants and political migrants looking for new platforms: we welcome only those who share our values and mission for national transformation. However, let it be known that ADC has a deeply entrenched structure — from the national level down to the polling unit — and it cannot be hijacked or rebranded by opportunism,” he declared.

In what appeared to be a veiled criticism of ongoing political realignments, the spokesperson stressed that the ADC does not promote “political promiscuity — hopping from party to party in search of power.”

“ADC rejects money-driven politics. In our party, what matters is integrity, credibility, and a genuine passion for service,” he said.

Matara concluded with a message to Nigerian youths, women, persons with disabilities, and all patriotic citizens, asserting that the ADC remains a mission-driven movement committed to national liberation, justice, and sustainable development.

“We are the last credible alternative on Nigeria’s political landscape, and we are committed to building a New Nigeria,” he said.