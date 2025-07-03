ADC Ex-Presidential Candidate Leads Factional Party

A former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, on Thursday announced a factional leadership of the party, naming the Benue State Chairman of the ADC, Elias Adikwu, as the factional National Chairman.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Kachikwu said the decision followed the controversial dissolution of the ADC National Executive Committee (NEC) by the party’s former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, without the consent or involvement of state chairmen.

He accused Nwosu of sidelining key party stakeholders, stressing that the faction he now leads will present its case before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the courts, and the Nigerian people.

Kachikwu, who was flanked by other state chairmen including Dr. Etimbuk Eno Umoh (Akwa Ibom), Musa Hassan (Niger), Hon. Alaku Godwin Williams (Nasarawa), and Mohammed Kalla (Borno), reiterated that Elias Adikwu would act as the factional national chairman of the ADC pending further developments.

When asked about possible options available to the faction, Kachikwu replied:

“INEC remains the regulator of political parties. The courts are still the last hope of the common man. And the Nigerian people are our witnesses in all that is happening. Our case will go before these three.”

On Adikwu’s role as factional chairman, he said, “We have Elias Adikwu from Benue State, who is heading the chairmen here and will act as the national chairman of this faction.”

Kachikwu further vowed to “rescue the party” from the influence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, and others.

It would be recalled that on Wednesday, Ralph Nwosu announced the dissolution of the NEC and introduced former Senate President David Mark as the acting National Chairman, while former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, was named as acting National Secretary.

Criticizing the adoption of Mark as interim chairman, Kachikwu said:

“The whole world saw what happened yesterday. A man was named interim chairman and was given his membership card on the spot. How does that make sense in a democratic party? You make someone a member and simultaneously appoint him as interim chairman?”

The development underscores a deepening internal crisis within the ADC, with implications for its future structure and potential alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections.