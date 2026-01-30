ADC Enugu Dismisses Crisis, Says Party United Ahead Of 2027

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Enugu State has dismissed reports of a leadership crisis within its ranks, describing them as false and the handiwork of “failed and confused politicians.”

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday by the ADC Enugu State Media Team, the party said it was united and intact, contrary to claims of a purported attempt by the Obidient Movement to hijack its structure.

The rebuttal, signed by the National Coordinator of ADC Like-Minds, Comrade Adolphus Ude, faulted an online report alleging factionalisation in the party, insisting that there is no crack in the Enugu State chapter of the ADC.

He said, “There is no crack in the ADC Enugu State chapter. The National Chairman, Senator David Mark, had a meeting with the State Chairman, Stella Chukwuma, and approved the committees that she constituted, namely, the contact, awareness and sensitisation committee, and media committee.”

Ude added that the approval by the national leadership had further strengthened the party’s internal cohesion, noting that the committees had already begun work and were mobilising members ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The committee members have immediately swung into action, and the party is moving as one body, mobilising ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Ude further dismissed claims of factional leadership, stressing that stakeholders of the Obidient Movement had participated in the party’s activities and were fully aware of its unified structure.

“The leadership of Obidient Movement attended the stakeholders meeting that we held at Universal Hotel Enugu last week. The report that we have factions is the machination of failed and confused politicians, poke nosing in what happens within ADC. We are doing pretty fine.”

The ADC Like-Minds coordinator urged members of the public to disregard the report, saying there was “no iota of truth” in the

claims of a leadership crisis.

According to him, the national leadership of the party, led by Senator David Mark, recognises Comrade Stella Chukwuma as the Enugu State Chairman, adding that the party remains united and focused on strengthening its base.

He also disclosed that the party was concentrating on ongoing registration and revalidation exercises, while the newly constituted contact, awareness and sensitisation committee would move to the grassroots to mobilise and register new members to expand the ADC’s membership base in the state.