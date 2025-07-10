ADC Disowns Viral List Of State Chairmen

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has disowned a list of purported state chairmen currently circulating on social media, declaring it false and unauthorised.

The party also cautioned the public against engaging in any online membership registration, stating it has not commenced such an exercise.

Interim National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, made this known in a statement on Thursday, warning Nigerians to be vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) implores members of the public to beware of fake news being circulated in the name of the party online,” Abdullahi stated.

He clarified that the ADC has not made any formal appointments of state chairmen as claimed in the viral list, and urged Nigerians to verify any information related to the party through its official communication channels.

“The ADC admonishes Nigerians to verify every piece of information via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the National Publicity Secretary, @BolajiADC. Any information that does not emanate from the appropriate communication channels and is not verified through this handle should be disregarded,” he advised.

Abdullahi also condemned reports of individuals setting up fake online platforms to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians under the guise of registering them into the party.

“The ADC cautions Nigerians to be wary of such fraudulent acts and consult only official and verified sources for information about the party and its ongoing coalition efforts with other opposition political parties,” the statement added.

He assured that the party would notify the public through its verified platforms once legitimate registration and other official activities are scheduled.