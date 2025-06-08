ADC Diaspora Seeks Inclusion, Holds Stakeholders’ Parley

Share

Former Minister of Health, Prof. Adenike Grange, and former Member of the European Parliament, Dr. Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana, are among the notable personalities set to address the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Worldwide Diaspora Convergence/Stakeholders’ Conference on Monday.

The conference, themed “Imperative of Diaspora Leadership in Building the Coalition for Change and National Transformation in Nigeria and Africa,” is being organised by the ADC Diaspora Network (ADC-DN). It is scheduled to hold virtually via Zoom at 6 PM (Abuja time).

Prof. Grange, who now serves as Chair of the Nigeria Diaspora Coalition for Change (NDCfC), will deliver the welcome address, while Dr. Herzberger-Fofana is expected to present a goodwill message.

Key speakers include former presidential candidate of the YES Party and founder of BEN Television UK, Alistair Soyode, as well as Mondy Gold, President of the Ijaw Diaspora Council and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), USA.

ADC National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who will serve as guest of honour, described the conference as part of ongoing consensus-building efforts for a broader coalition.

According to Nwosu, the gathering of politicians, technocrats, and diaspora stakeholders reflects growing support from Nigerians across various sectors and geographies.

He said the coalition—positioned as a political front against President Bola Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027—is expected to solidify in the coming weeks.

“Nigerians, including many in the diaspora, are committed to contributing to our country’s rejuvenation and Africa’s renaissance,” Nwosu said.

“Many African youths have reached out to me from Namibia, South Africa, Kenya, and Egypt—most of them based in the diaspora—urging us not to fail Africa and offering their support. I have since linked them to our Deputy National Chairman of the ADC Diaspora Network, Dr. Ken Gbandi.”

He added, “The ADC Worldwide Diaspora Coalition Convergence is not just a talk show—it’s a meaningful step toward change, driven by a collective desire for national transformation and regional renewal.”

