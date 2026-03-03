ADC Demands Transparency, Evidence Base In Malami, el-Rufai Trial

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the trial of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, and former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, must be transparent, time-bound, and supported with credible evidence.

The party also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of using coercive instruments to keep the duo out of circulation for too long.

ADC, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said Malami and el-Rufai are first citizens of Nigeria before they are opposition leaders or members of ADC, and therefore, are presumed innocent under the Constitution until proven otherwise in a fair and competent court of law.

“That presumption should not be treated as a courtesy, but as a constitutional guarantee.

“If there is evidence against Abubakar Malami, prosecute him transparently. If there is evidence against Nasir el-Rufai, present it before the court and allow the law to take its course,” the party demanded.

ADC stated that it would not accept a situation where the Federal Government uses coercive instruments against opposition figures, while similar matters elsewhere proceed at a gentler pace.

The party made a comparison between the prosecution of the duo and another high-profile case involving allegations of passport forgery, international conspiracy, impersonation, and the alleged use of a disputed international passport in support of a property claim in London.

“These are not minor procedural questions. They touch on issues of national integrity and international credibility.

“Yet, in that case, the accused persons pleaded not guilty, were granted bail, and the matter is proceeding with dispatch before the court.

“Yet, in the cases involving Abubakar Malami and Nasir el-Rufai, we have witnessed prolonged custodial movements, inter-agency transfers, and processes that appear to precede, rather than follow, fully crystallized prosecution,” ADC noted.

The party, however, said it believes that no citizen, regardless of stature or past office, is above the law, but insisted that justice must be applied evenly, transparently, and without political calculation.

It faulted the movement of Malami and el-Rufai from the custody of one law enforcement agency to another while investigations appear ongoing.

According to the party, when a citizen is transferred from one detention facility to another before investigations are concluded, it raises concern whether the detention is being used as an investigative shortcut, or as an instrument of pressure to keep these opposition leaders out of circulation.

“In a democracy that is supposed to be governed by the rule of law, custody must follow credible, well-prepared charges, not precede them in a manner that creates the appearance of pre-trial punishment,” ADC stated.

The party promised to stand by its members and will ensure that they are not isolated, intimidated, or denied the protections that every Nigerian citizen is entitled to under the law.

“We will never abandon our people in moments of trial. We will never leave any of our members behind. To stand by them is not to obstruct justice; it is to insist that justice be done properly,” the party asserted.

It called on relevant authorities to tell Nigerians the stage of investigations concerning Malami and el-Rufai, as well as ensure that their trial is supported by credible evidence, with equal application of the law without discrimination based on political alignment.

“In moments such as this, nations define themselves,” ADC stated, adding that it has chosen to define Nigeria as a country that is founded on the equal application of the law, not a country that is governed by the whims of the executive branch.

“As a party, we also choose to insist that justice must be impartial, consistent, and immune from any political mathematics and machinations,” it added.