…ADC Demands Nnaji’s Suspension

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately suspend his Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Mr Uche Nnaji, for alleged certificate forgery.

The minister was accused of forging the higher academic credentials, which he is allegedly parading. ADC in a statement by the interim National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, told the president that if the minister is not honourable enough to resign, he should be relieved of his appointment.

According to the statement, “credible public reports revealed that both the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have officially disowned the certificates Mr. Nnaji submitted for his ministerial appointment.

“Even more disturbing are his own court filings admitting that UNN never issued him any degree certificate.”