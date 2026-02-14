Adc Demands Assurance On Real-time E-transmission

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said that early release of the 2027 timetable for the 2027 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assuaged the concerns of political parties, election stakeholders, and the Nigerian electorate on long-term planning and democratic preparation.

ADC, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, however demanded assurance from INEC that the results of the election will be transmitted real-time.

The party reminded the commission that the credibility of the 2027 general elections will not be judged by the timeliness of the timetable alone, but by its demonstrable commitment to transparency, technological integrity, and strict adherence to due process throughout the electoral cycle.

The party stated that although INEC expressed readiness to operate within the ambits of the law, “the current Electoral Act still leaves procedural discretion in critical areas that directly affect public confidence.”

It noted that the commission’s Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, in a recent engagement with the media, acknowledged INEC’s technological capacity to deploy electronic transmission and willingness to continue to use technology in the conduct of elections, but urged him “to provide early and unambiguous clarity to Nigerians on its readiness to adopt real-time electronic transmission of results should the necessary legal amendments be enacted.

“Beyond this, the commission should clearly outline the specific guardrails, both manual and electronic, that will be deployed to safeguard the integrity of results management and prevent any recurrence of the irregularities that have troubled recent off-cycle elections.”

ADC reiterated its call on the National Assembly to urgently pass a binding legislative framework that removes ambiguity around electronic transmission of results and strengthens the legal architecture for transparent elections.