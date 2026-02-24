ADC Debunks Reports On Edo Meeting, Calls For Responsible Journalism

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Tuesday debunked the purported reports indicating that there was a political crisis when the party held its leadership meeting in Edo State.

Speaking in a press statement made available to newsmen, the party said there was no crisis at the meeting held at its National leader, John Odigie-Oyegun’s residence.

The statement reads, “The African Democratic Party finds it necessary not only to clarify the events surrounding the Edo State leadership meeting held on Monday, 22nd February, at the residence of our respected national leader, John Odigie-Oyegun, but also to emphasise the importance of accurate and professional reporting by media outlets in covering political developments.

“A brief and unfortunate disruption occurred at the residence’s entrance before proceedings began. As an eyewitness, I arrived with other leaders only to find that a group of aggressive individuals had blocked access to the premises.

“Many of us were initially unaware of what was happening. It was only after security authorities were contacted that calm was restored and the individuals dispersed. The meeting then proceeded successfully as scheduled.

“It is, therefore, deeply concerning to see sensational headlines suggesting that party leaders were deliberately “shut out” or that a crisis was developing within the Edo chapter of the ADC.

“Such narratives do not reflect what actually transpired. At no point did the party leadership issue a directive excluding any member; the temporary obstruction was caused by unidentified individuals outside the gate.

Reports titled “Ex-senate whip accuses Oyegun over closed-door Edo ADC meeting” have painted a misleading picture of events.

“Claims that certain individuals were excluded because their names were not on an invitation list ignore the fact that the disruption was caused by unidentified persons at the gate. The obstruction was external and temporary — not an orchestrated internal exclusion.

“The leadership meeting itself was properly convened and fully attended by senior party officials, including the National Chief Whip, Festus Igbinoba; the National Legal Adviser, Osunbor Oserheimen; the Edo State Chairman, Kennedy Odion; and other key stakeholders.

“Chief Whip Festus Igbinoba reaffirmed after the meeting, “The ADC remains focused and united. No distraction can derail the internal stability of our party in Edo State.” National Legal Adviser Oserheimen Osunbor confirmed, “There was no legal or constitutional breach.

“The meeting was validly convened and properly concluded.” Edo State Chairman Kennedy Odion stressed, “Our structure in Edo is intact. What occurred outside the gate did not affect the substance of our deliberations.”

“The meeting addressed substantive issues — party consolidation across Edo State, strengthening grassroots mobilisation structures, harmonising coordination between state and national leadership, and strategic positioning within the changing political landscape.

“These were serious discussions aimed at strengthening the party, not signs of division. The meeting comes at a time of heightened political realignments in Edo State, making accurate reporting especially vital.

“His Excellency John Odigie-Oyegun remains a respected and consistent figure within the ADC. The unity between national officers and the state leadership at the meeting demonstrates cohesion rather than conflict.

“As professionals in journalism, media houses have a duty to verify facts thoroughly before publication. While sensational headlines can attract immediate readership, the long-term credibility of the press depends on balanced, well-investigated, and responsible reporting.

“The public relies on accurate information, especially during politically sensitive times.

“Official records, minutes, and photographic documentation of the meeting are available and confirm the orderly and successful conduct of proceedings. The facts are verifiable.

“It was deeply saddening for many of us present to witness an entirely different narrative circulating online while we were engaged in constructive deliberations inside the meeting.

“The ADC in Edo remains stable, united, and focused — and no fabricated narrative can alter that fact.